Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCPE. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in SC Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SC Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SC Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SC Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in SC Health by 63.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 212,287 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCPE opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. SC Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

