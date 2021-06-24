Wexford Capital LP Grows Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 1,089.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,296 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Peabody Energy worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $509,729. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

