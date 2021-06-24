Wexford Capital LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

