Wexford Capital LP Takes $398,000 Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

COVAU stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

