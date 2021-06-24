LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.02. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

