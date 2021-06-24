LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 36,125 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 857.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

