KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 754,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

