KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 19,950 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 173.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

