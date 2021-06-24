Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 690,592 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 857.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

