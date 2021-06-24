ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 186,748 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,748 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of LendingClub worth $120,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,447,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $10,560,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $15,454,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 10,810 shares valued at $160,003. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,570. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

