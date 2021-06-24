ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New $63.01 Million Investment in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,231,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,008,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.65% of CM Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,931. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.