ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,561,551 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 11.26% of Cellectis worth $103,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cellectis by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,777. The company has a market cap of $688.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLLS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

