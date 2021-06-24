Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072,796 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 12.99% of Personalis worth $140,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 407.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Personalis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Personalis by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,834 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 1,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSNL. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

