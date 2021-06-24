KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

KB Home stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25.

Get KB Home alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.