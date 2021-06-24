AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 164.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

