ARK Investment Management LLC Has $83.95 Million Stock Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,571 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The ExOne worth $83,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The ExOne by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The ExOne during the first quarter worth about $5,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The ExOne alerts:

NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,619. The ExOne Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

XONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The ExOne Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE).

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.