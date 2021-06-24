BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

