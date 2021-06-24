Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Cap of $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00601053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00076983 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

