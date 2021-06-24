Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report sales of $21.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $21.63 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million.

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. 21,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,250. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

