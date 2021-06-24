Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Achieves $179,005.98

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Elysian has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $179,005.98 and $724,592.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00601053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00076983 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

