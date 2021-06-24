Stipend Price Up 14.9% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $994,184.02 and $189.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,905.23 or 0.99890655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00311805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00381192 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.00713634 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003906 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,556,699 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

