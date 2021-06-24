Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,984,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $905.42 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $911.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $846.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

