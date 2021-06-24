Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,243 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after buying an additional 1,142,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

LVS stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

