Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $199.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

