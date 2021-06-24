Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.55. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.