Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

FTCH stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.