Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $100.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 1281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Domo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.