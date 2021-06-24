Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $148.31 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.