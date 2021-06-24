Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.90. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,542. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $106.44 and a 1-year high of $177.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.78.

