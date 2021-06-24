ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.90.

NVRO stock opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.44.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

