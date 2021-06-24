Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 230” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).
Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 4.64 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 126.02 ($1.65). The stock had a trading volume of 112,761,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,697,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £35.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 420.07.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
