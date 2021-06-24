Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 230” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 4.64 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 126.02 ($1.65). The stock had a trading volume of 112,761,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,697,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £35.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 420.07.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

