Souders Financial Advisors Has $377,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI traded up $17.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,550.69. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,440.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4,944.23 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

