ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Franklin Electric worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

FELE stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.42. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

