Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 99 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $576.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $579.80. The company has a market cap of $275.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

