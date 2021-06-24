Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 1,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

