Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,211. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

