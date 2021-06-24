Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.97 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Syneos Health worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 86.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 330,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after buying an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock worth $552,928,354 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.