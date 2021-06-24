Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

