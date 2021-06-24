Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of DVN opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

