Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $421.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.50. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $112.11 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

