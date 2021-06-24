CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,999,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $234.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

