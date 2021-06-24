Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

NYSE:BLK opened at $865.42 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $528.63 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $851.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

