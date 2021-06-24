Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,659,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

