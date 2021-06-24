325 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

PENN stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.