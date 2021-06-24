ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) vs. iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Head to Head Comparison

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iTeos Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 93.33%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million ($2.88) -8.05 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 27.64 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -0.99

iTeos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ERYTECH Pharma. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats ERYTECH Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

