Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $164.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.