Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys Shares of 420,924 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 420,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18.

