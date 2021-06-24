Proequities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 978.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 173.2% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $32.33 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34.

