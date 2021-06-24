Critical Survey: BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) vs. Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners $603.90 million 3.47 $79.96 million $16.20 16.93

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Volatility and Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BKF Capital Group and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Investment Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus price target of $264.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners 17.87% 22.38% 4.53%

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

