Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMF opened at $8.40 on Monday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

